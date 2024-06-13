The AOC 24B15H2 monitor with a 23.8-inch screen and 100 Hz support costs $6913.06.24
The AOC company introduced a new model of the budget monitor 24B15H2, expanding its line of affordable devices.
The monitor is equipped with a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel with a refresh rate of 100 Hz. The screen has a brightness of 250 nits and a contrast ratio of 20,000,000:1, with a claimed response time of 8ms. Clear Vision technology improves the clarity of the image, making it more detailed, and the Blue Light filter provides eye comfort during long-term use.
The AOC 24B15H2 monitor comes with a tilt-adjustable stand and is equipped with HDMI and VGA ports. The novelty is already available for purchase in China at a price of $69.
