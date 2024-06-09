The Android-based Xreal Beam Pro smartphone can create 3D images and videos09.06.24
The Xreal company released the Beam Pro smartphone, which runs on the basis of Android and is equipped with 3D cameras.
The device is intended as a companion to the company’s Air AR glasses. Beam Pro runs on “nebulaOS”, which is Android 14 specially tuned for Augmented Reality (AR).
One of the key features of the Beam Pro is the built-in 3D cameras that allow you to create 3D images and videos.
Characteristics of the Xreal Beam Pro smartphone
- 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD display (1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9)
- Two 50-megapixel cameras (ISOCELL JN1) for shooting 3D photos and videos
- 4nm Snapdragon chipset with 4300 mAh battery
- Memory options: 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB, expandable up to 1TB
- Support Wi-Fi 6 (ax) and Bluetooth 5.2
- Two USB-C ports for connecting glasses and charging
The Xreal Beam Pro will be available for sale from May 31, with the base model priced at US$180 (RMB 1,300) for the 6+128GB version. The 5G-enabled model will be available in August for 2,000 yuan, while the enterprise version will be available for 3,000 yuan.
