The AMD Radeon RX 7800M mobile graphics card is built on the Navi 32 GPU

Without separate events, AMD announced a mobile 3D accelerator of a new generation – Radeon RX 7800M, based on the Navi 32 processor. This video card has already found its use in the OneXGPU 2 external graphics adapter from the OneNetbook company. The first tests showed that the new product is able to overtake the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop, which emphasizes its high performance.

Radeon RX 7800M is equipped with 60 Compute Units, which is equivalent to 3840 stream processors. The graphics adapter received 48 MB of Infinity Cache and uses a 192-bit memory bus. The video buffer is represented by 12 GB of GDDR6 memory, operating at a speed of 18 Gbit/s, which provides a bandwidth of 432 GB/s. The operating frequency in games reaches 2145 MHz, and the computing power in single-precision operations is about 359 Tflops. The maximum power consumption of the video card is declared only at the level of 180 W (TGP).

AMD has not yet provided full test results and comparisons with competitors, but a page with specifications is already available on the company’s website, hinting at a quick release of the video card to the market. Radeon RX 7800M will be an important addition to the line of powerful mobile graphics solutions.