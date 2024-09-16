The AMD Radeon RX 7800M mobile graphics card is built on the Navi 32 GPU16.09.24
Without separate events, AMD announced a mobile 3D accelerator of a new generation – Radeon RX 7800M, based on the Navi 32 processor. This video card has already found its use in the OneXGPU 2 external graphics adapter from the OneNetbook company. The first tests showed that the new product is able to overtake the GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop, which emphasizes its high performance.
Radeon RX 7800M is equipped with 60 Compute Units, which is equivalent to 3840 stream processors. The graphics adapter received 48 MB of Infinity Cache and uses a 192-bit memory bus. The video buffer is represented by 12 GB of GDDR6 memory, operating at a speed of 18 Gbit/s, which provides a bandwidth of 432 GB/s. The operating frequency in games reaches 2145 MHz, and the computing power in single-precision operations is about 359 Tflops. The maximum power consumption of the video card is declared only at the level of 180 W (TGP).
AMD has not yet provided full test results and comparisons with competitors, but a page with specifications is already available on the company’s website, hinting at a quick release of the video card to the market. Radeon RX 7800M will be an important addition to the line of powerful mobile graphics solutions.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
The AMD Radeon RX 7800M mobile graphics card is built on the Navi 32 GPUAMD laptop videocard
Without separate events, AMD announced a mobile 3D accelerator of the new generation Radeon RX 7800M, based on the Navi 32 processor.
Facebook does use user photos to train AIartificial intelligence Facebook social media
The statement was made by Melinda Claybo, the company’s global privacy director, during an inquiry by the Australian Senate.