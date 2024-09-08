The adaptable Cicada3301 ransomware attacks Windows and Linux PCs08.09.24
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new Cicada3301 virus that threatens both Windows-based and Linux-based systems. The malware appeared in June 2024 and its characteristics resemble the BlackCat virus known for attacks on the Colonial Pipeline in 2021. One of the features of Cicada3301 is its ability to not only encrypt the data on the device, but also steal it if the attackers do not receive the ransom.
The virus is developed in the Rust language, which makes it more efficient and flexible for adaptation to different systems. It uses sophisticated methods to block access to data and obtain confidential information through fraud. The developers of Cicada3301 began offering their services on dark web forums, allowing other attackers to commission attacks on targets for a fee.
As of September 2024, the virus remains active and its resources continue to function, with no reports of its creators being apprehended.
