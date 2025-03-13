Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 202013.03.25
Tesla shares fell 15% on Monday, their worst trading day in four years, on concerns about declining demand for electric vehicles and revised supply forecasts. Tesla shares have lost 45% of their value since the start of 2025.
UBS Group AG analyst Joseph Spak cut his forecast for Tesla’s first-quarter sales to 367,000 vehicles, down 16% from his previous forecast. He also no longer expects sales to grow in 2025, instead predicting a 5% decline. Other Wall Street analysts have also become more pessimistic about the company’s prospects.
The situation is being exacerbated by short delivery times in China, which indicates a lack of orders. Tesla is also facing a decline in popularity in Europe, with registrations of the company’s new cars in Germany falling 70% in the first two months of the year. In China, sales from its Shanghai factory fell 49% in February, the lowest since 2022.
Factors contributing to Tesla’s decline include the Model Y update, increased competition from BYD and other manufacturers, and a reputational blow from Elon Musk’s political statements. Investors are increasingly skeptical about the company’s ability to maintain its leadership position in the electric vehicle market.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 2020 business Tesla
UBS Group AG analyst Joseph Spak lowered his forecast for Tesla’s first-quarter sales to 367,000 vehicles – 16% less than expected.
The Chinese have developed a fast charger for electric cars – from 10 to 80% in 9 minutes charger development electric transport
Farasis Energy has introduced 6C ultra-fast charging technology, which allows electric vehicles to charge from 10 to 80% in less than 9 minutes.
Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 2020
The Chinese have developed a fast charger for electric cars – from 10 to 80% in 9 minutes
The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time
Discord wants to go public. The company is valued at $15 billion
Harley-Davidson has released its most powerful production motorcycle
New Apple Mac Studio built on M3 Ultra platform
Gemini AI will appear in Android Auto
The eKonoplya app is designed for agricultural entrepreneurs