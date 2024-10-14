Tesla Robovan autonomous bus of the future from fantastic movies14.10.24
At the Tesla We Robot event, Elon Musk presented a prototype of a new electric autonomous vehicle called the Robovan. This minibus is designed to carry up to 20 passengers and cargo, and is aimed at areas with a high population density. The exterior of the Robovan is retro-futuristic, with silver metal panels and black accents. Inside, there are places for both sitting and standing, as well as tinted windows.
The Robovan does not have the usual controls, such as a steering wheel, as the vehicle is completely autonomous. Musk emphasized that Tesla’s goal is to change the appearance of roads, making them more futuristic, but did not reveal information about the cost, production dates or plans to build new capacities for the production of such buses.
The Robovan prototype resembles other robotaxes such as Zoox and Cruise, but is much larger. However, it is still unknown when the Robovan will be available for mass use.
