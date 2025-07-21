Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats

Amid the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in China, Tesla has unveiled a new model — Model YL, an extended version of the popular Model Y crossover. The presentation took place on the Chinese social network Weibo, and the launch of the model is scheduled for autumn 2025.

In the face of high competition and a surge in demand for spacious family electric cars with three rows of seats, Tesla is adapting its model range to local needs. Model YL is the first official modification of Model Y with a six-seater seating, without the participation of third-party modifiers.

The model has an increased wheelbase (3040 mm versus 2890 mm for the standard version) and an overall length of almost 5 meters — 4976 mm, which is 180 mm longer than the original. The height has also increased by 24 mm. The changes made it possible to place a third row of seats, while the overall width remained the same – 1920 mm.

Characteristics Model Y Model YL Dimensions (mm) 4797 × 1920 × 1624 4976 × 1920 × 1668 Wheelbase (mm) 2890 3040 Weight (kg) 1921 2088 Max. speed (km/h) 201 201 Engine power 220 kW 142 kW / 198 kW Battery type LFP NCM Battery supplier CATL LGES Nanjing Tire size 255/45R19, 255/40R20 255/45R19, 275/45R19

According to the certification register of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Model YL will receive two types of power plants and NCM batteries from LGES. Visually, the new product retains the outlines of the original Model Y, but looks more “family-friendly” due to the elongated body and possible landing configuration of 2+2+2 or 2+3+1 (there is no official confirmation yet).

Thus, the Model YL can become a competitor in the segment of mid-size three-row electric crossovers, where Chinese brands like BYD, Li Auto and Nio dominate.