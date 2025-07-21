Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats21.07.25
Amid the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in China, Tesla has unveiled a new model — Model YL, an extended version of the popular Model Y crossover. The presentation took place on the Chinese social network Weibo, and the launch of the model is scheduled for autumn 2025.
In the face of high competition and a surge in demand for spacious family electric cars with three rows of seats, Tesla is adapting its model range to local needs. Model YL is the first official modification of Model Y with a six-seater seating, without the participation of third-party modifiers.
The model has an increased wheelbase (3040 mm versus 2890 mm for the standard version) and an overall length of almost 5 meters — 4976 mm, which is 180 mm longer than the original. The height has also increased by 24 mm. The changes made it possible to place a third row of seats, while the overall width remained the same – 1920 mm.
|Characteristics
|Model Y
|Model YL
|Dimensions (mm)
|4797 × 1920 × 1624
|4976 × 1920 × 1668
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2890
|3040
|Weight (kg)
|1921
|2088
|Max. speed (km/h)
|201
|201
|Engine power
|220 kW
|142 kW / 198 kW
|Battery type
|LFP
|NCM
|Battery supplier
|CATL
|LGES Nanjing
|Tire size
|255/45R19, 255/40R20
|255/45R19, 275/45R19
According to the certification register of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Model YL will receive two types of power plants and NCM batteries from LGES. Visually, the new product retains the outlines of the original Model Y, but looks more “family-friendly” due to the elongated body and possible landing configuration of 2+2+2 or 2+3+1 (there is no official confirmation yet).
Thus, the Model YL can become a competitor in the segment of mid-size three-row electric crossovers, where Chinese brands like BYD, Li Auto and Nio dominate.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats car electric transport Tesla
Tesla has unveiled a new model, the Model YL, an extended version of the popular Model Y crossover. The presentation took place on the Chinese social network Weibo
Ukrainian operators may reduce the number of minutes and GB after joining EU operator roaming
After Ukraine joined the pan-European roaming space “Roaming like home”, Ukrainian mobile operators are preparing to adjust their tariff plans
Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats
Google will announce Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, 2025
Honda and Nissan to develop software for cars
Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 1970
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $160
Retro console GamerCard plays games for NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and PlayStation
Windows Copilot Vision will now analyze the entire screen
UGREEN MagFlow 25W – the first power bank with Qi 2.2 certification
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic