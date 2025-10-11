Tesla Cybertruck will get a patented inflatable diffuser for towing trailers

Tesla has filed a patent application in the US for a new device for the Cybertruck pickup truck – an aerodynamic inflatable deflector designed to reduce air resistance when towing trailers. This is reported by the publication Electrek.

According to the application, the design is made of drop stitch material, which forms air-tight chambers between parallel layers. The device is equipped with a pressure regulation system and can be attached to the body using rail guides, magnetic fasteners or quick-release clips, which ensures reliable installation.

The deflector is located on the Cybertruck cargo platform and rises so as to cover the space between the cabin and the trailer. Thus, it continues the line of inclination of the windshield, directing the air flow over the trailer and reducing turbulence. According to engineers, this will significantly reduce aerodynamic resistance during towing.

Similar solutions have long been used in trucks – they use air shields that reduce the gap between the tractor and the semi-trailer. However, Tesla offers a mobile and removable version that can be installed or removed as needed.

At the same time, filing a patent does not guarantee the launch of the device into production. The Cybertruck program is developing more slowly than planned, and the company may abandon additional accessories. Nevertheless, the idea demonstrates Tesla’s desire to increase the efficiency and towing range of the electric pickup truck.

Earlier it was reported that a lawsuit was filed against Tesla related to the design of the Cybertruck doors, which, according to media reports, killed three students.