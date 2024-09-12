Tecno will develop its AI Vision and add it to all its gadgets12.09.24
At IFA Berlin 2024, Tecno presented its new artificial intelligence system called AI Vision. It aims to improve everyday tasks with advanced AI capabilities. AI Vision includes features focused on practical applications, facilitating interaction with technology and improving the user experience.
A key feature of AI Vision is minority language translation, which helps users communicate in different languages and better understand local dialects. In addition, Tekno’s artificial intelligence system supports integration with popular programs depending on the country, which simplifies access to the necessary services.
The main components of the AI Vision system include:
- Ella AI Assistant is an updated virtual assistant that supports scheduling and real-time translations.
- AI Writing Tools — tools that help in creating and editing content.
- AI Artboard and AI Video Production are innovative solutions for image and video generation.
Tecno plans to integrate AI Vision into its future devices, making it a central part of its ecosystem approach.
