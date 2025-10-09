SWIFT will create its own blockchain09.10.25
Last week, the international interbank payment system SWIFT announced the development of its blockchain platform—a shared ledger that will allow banks to conduct settlements using stablecoins and tokenized assets across different blockchains 24/7.
For the organization, which unites more than 11,500 banks in 200 countries, this marks a step away from being an intermediary transmitting money messages to an active participant in digital transactions.
More than 30 financial institutions are already participating in the pilot project, including JPMorgan, HSBC, Bank of America, and Deutsche Bank. Consensys, founded by Ethereum co-developer Joseph Lubin, is the technology partner.
“This is a major turnaround for SWIFT, which should help it counter the disintermediation caused by blockchain. Today, SWIFT doesn’t move money, it only sends messages.
SWIFT has been experimenting with blockchain solutions since 2017, testing Chainlink, Clearstream, SETL, and integration with national digital currencies (CBDCs). Interest in tokenization is rapidly growing today, as banks seek a secure and interoperable way to enter the digital asset ecosystem.
Earlier, Visa announced the launch of cryptocurrency payments, and major European banks launched a joint project to create their own stablecoin.
“The market is moving faster than ever. Stablecoins are already being used in international settlements, and banks can’t ignore this. “SWIFT’s participation will simplify integration and accelerate the adoption of digital assets in the traditional financial system,” noted Barry O’Sullivan, CEO of OpenPayd.
According to David Duong, Head of Institutional Research at Coinbase, the SWIFT initiative will become a “watershed” between traditional money and the crypto industry. A shared infrastructure will reduce costs, standardize processes, and accelerate the emergence of a global network of tokenized assets.
However, experts doubt that SWIFT can remain a neutral player. The system’s involvement in US and EU sanctions policies has raised mistrust in some countries. Even if successful, full integration is unlikely—private stablecoins, CBDCs, and regional solutions will continue to exist in parallel.
In the short term, SWIFT plans to gradually integrate banks once a clear regulatory framework is in place. In the long term, it aims to create a universal digital settlement standard capable of radically changing the architecture of the global financial system.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Logitech has released a new version of its flagship mouse. The Logitech MX Master 4 not only boasts excellent ergonomics, but also features a number of new buttons and their functions.
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
SWIFT will create its own blockchain development financials
The international interbank system SWIFT announced the development of its blockchain platform – a joint registry
Sharge Disk Pro – universal SSD case with active cooling SSD
Sharge has announced the Disk Pro, a device that combines the functions of a solid-state drive, a multifunctional USB hub, and an active cooling system.
SWIFT will create its own blockchain
Sharge Disk Pro – universal SSD case with active cooling
Kia Soul discontinued after 16 years producing
WhatsApp will allow to reserve unique nicknames
OpenAI order AMD processors for billion dollars
Dozens of games removed from Steam due to Unity engine vulnerability
Monobank developer attracted $1 billion investments
Updated Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 tablet have 144 Hz screen
New Google Home speaker with Gemini AI costs $99
Scans of Discord users’ documents were stolen
Xboxf Game Pass subscription cost increased in Ukraine
Asus ExpertCenter PN54-S1 mini PC gets new AMD Zen 4 processors
Samsung Galaxy M07 budget smartphone gets 6 years of updates
Bitcoin price exceeds $125,000
Last Ford Focus ST model has been produced