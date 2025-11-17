Study: 70% of teenagers in Ukraine use AI

New data on the digital literacy of Ukrainians showed that 58% of the adult population have digital skills at least at a basic level, which corresponds to the average indicators of the European Union countries. In the six years since the start of the digital transformation, the situation has changed significantly: the share of people without minimal digital skills has decreased from 15% in 2019 to 4%.

These results were published in the fourth digital skills study, conducted by “Diya.Osvita” at the initiative of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine. The report shows that even in conditions of full-scale war, Ukrainians maintain high online activity: 97% have access to the Internet, and 92% use it daily.

More about the study

The collected data confirm the direct connection between digital literacy and income level. Ukrainians with high digital skills earn on average five times more than those without them. For 59% of respondents, digital skills have opened up new professional opportunities.

This year’s study focuses for the first time on Ukrainians’ attitudes towards artificial intelligence. According to the results, 42% of adults and 70% of teenagers use AI tools to create texts, search for information, study or work. In addition, half of adults and 76% of teenagers have turned to AI at least once when making decisions.

A separate section is dedicated to people with visual impairments, who became part of the study for the first time. Although this group demonstrates a high level of digital engagement, only 3% have skills above the basic level. The main obstacle is the insufficient adaptation of online services to accessibility technology.

The results indicate that digital literacy continues to become an important component of the daily life and professional development of Ukrainians, and also identify areas that require further attention from the state and business.