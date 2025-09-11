Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid11.09.25
The Signal messenger has introduced a new backup system that works with full end-to-end encryption. The function is currently available in a limited mode: some features are offered for free, and an advanced package is available for a fee.
The free version saves correspondence and media files for the last 45 days with a limit of 100 MB. A subscription costing $1.99 per month gives access to full backups of up to 100 GB without a storage period limit.
Backups are created only after the user activates the option in the settings. After enabling it, the system creates an encrypted archive of messages and media every day, replacing the previous one. At the same time, messages set to automatically disappear within 24 hours, as well as materials for one-time viewing, are not included in the backup.
The company explained that storing media requires significant resources, and for a non-profit organization that fundamentally does not make money from advertising and selling user data, such a financing model has become necessary.
All backups in Signal are protected by “zero disclosure” technology and are not tied to either the account or the payment method. Access to the archive is possible only using a unique 64-character recovery key, which is generated directly on the device. In case of loss, it is impossible to restore access. The user can create a new key for future copies.
Currently, the feature is available in the beta version of Signal for Android. In the near future, the company promises to release updates for iOS and desktop computers, and later it will allow you to save encrypted archives to the storage location selected by the user.
