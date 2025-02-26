Stellantis introduces STLA AutoDrive autopilot adapted for city traffic jams26.02.25
Stellantis has introduced STLA AutoDrive 1.0, the first proprietary automated driving system that provides Hands-Free and Eyes-Off mode (SAE Level 3). This allows the driver to keep their hands off the steering wheel and be distracted by other things while driving.
The system is designed for city traffic jams and operates at speeds of up to 60 km/h. The car independently steers, brakes and monitors traffic, while the driver can watch movies, answer emails or simply watch the road.
STLA AutoDrive is easy to use: under favorable conditions, the system offers to activate the autopilot, after which it takes control, monitoring the distance, speed and trajectory. The sensors are equipped with automatic cleaning, which ensures stable operation even at night and in difficult weather conditions.
At higher speeds, the system operates in Level 2 and Level 2+ modes, which require the driver’s attention. The STLA AutoDrive platform supports cloud updates, allowing new features to be added, including Hands-Free and Eyes-Off at speeds up to 95 km/h and off-road autopilot.
At the same time, in each country the system will comply with local requirements, including restrictions on the use of smartphones while driving.
