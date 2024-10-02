SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds wireless gaming headphones have active noise cancellation02.10.24
SteelSeries has unveiled the new Arctis GameBuds gaming headphones, which are available to order for $159.99. These headphones combine high-quality sound with advanced features for gamers.
Main features of Arctis GameBuds:
- Wireless connectivity: Operates at 2.4GHz via USB-C and supports Bluetooth 5.3, allowing you to quickly switch between mobile devices, consoles and PCs.
- Sound settings: More than 100 settings are available in the mobile app for different games such as Call of Duty, Valorant and Fortnite.
- Active noise reduction: with the ability to adjust the level of transparency, which allows you to balance between complete isolation from external noise and awareness of what is happening around you.
- 360-degree surround sound: delivers immersive audio with neodymium magnetic drivers.
- Autonomy: more than 40 hours of operation, including 10 hours on a single charge and three additional charges from the case.
- Qi charging: The case supports wireless charging and is dust and water resistant with an IP55 rating.
The model will appear in stores on October 29.
