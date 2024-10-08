SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 named fastest gaming keyboard on the market08.10.24
SteelSeries has introduced its new Apex Pro Gen 3 mechanical keyboard, which brings many improvements over previous models.
Key features:
- OmniPoint 3.0 switches and the Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor ensure high precision and silent clicks.
- New features such as Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger and Protection Mode are included to prevent accidental taps and optimize response speed, making this keyboard one of the fastest on the market.
- The GG QuickSet system allows players to quickly select and save optimal settings for each game, as well as adjust the depth of key activation.
- RGB backlighting, available on all keyboard variants, provides additional visual customization.
The keyboard is available in three versions:
- Full size version
- TKL (no digital block)
- TKL Wireless (wireless version)
Prices for the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 start at $240 and may vary by model and region.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 named fastest gaming keyboard on the marketkeyboard SteelSeries
SteelSeries has introduced its new Apex Pro Gen 3 mechanical keyboard, which brings many improvements over previous models.
Baseus Power Bank PicoGo 10,000 mAh got a built-in cable and 45 W fast chargingaccumulator USB
Baseus PicoGo can simultaneously charge three devices via built-in USB-C and two additional ports – USB-C and USB-A