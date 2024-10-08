SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 named fastest gaming keyboard on the market

SteelSeries has introduced its new Apex Pro Gen 3 mechanical keyboard, which brings many improvements over previous models.

Key features:

OmniPoint 3.0 switches and the Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor ensure high precision and silent clicks.

New features such as Rapid Tap, Rapid Trigger and Protection Mode are included to prevent accidental taps and optimize response speed, making this keyboard one of the fastest on the market.

The GG QuickSet system allows players to quickly select and save optimal settings for each game, as well as adjust the depth of key activation.

RGB backlighting, available on all keyboard variants, provides additional visual customization.

The keyboard is available in three versions:

Full size version TKL (no digital block) TKL Wireless (wireless version)

Prices for the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 start at $240 and may vary by model and region.