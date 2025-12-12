  

Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine

12.12.25

Stax SR-1

 

Currently, the Ukrainian market presents current models of the Japanese manufacturer Stax with a brand guarantee and official support. The devices themselves are positioned as a way to hear recordings as close as possible to the way they were created in the studio.

 

Technology that changed the industry

 

Stax fundamentally does not use standard dynamic radiators, on which most popular headphones are built. The company has been developing its electrostatic approach for decades and is considered one of the favorites of this direction. The first model SR-1 was released in 1960, and Stax immediately labeled it Earspeakers, emphasizing that its sound quality is closer to speaker systems. Over the past 65 years, the membranes have become even thinner, and the design has continued to improve.

 

Electrostatic models use an ultra-light film diaphragm held in an electric field. Such a membrane is tens of times thinner than a human hair, and its mass almost does not affect movement, due to which a cleaner and more accurate sound is obtained. In premium series, the membrane thickness reaches approximately three microns, which allows you to capture the smallest nuances of the recording.

 

Audio expert Julian Zarembovsky describes them as a tool that helps to understand the features of a particular label, remastering or studio work. According to him, Stax is chosen not only for analyzing the material, but also for a feeling of complete immersion, when the headphones cease to attract attention, leaving the listener face to face with the music.

 

Stax SR-1

 

Cost

 

Most Stax models are designed as stationary solutions intended for home use. To operate electrostatic headphones, a proprietary amplifier is required, which the company calls a driver. Even the basic versions are built on circuitry typical of audiophile equipment.

 

Stax SR-1 is currently available in Ukraine at a price of 16,380 UAH for headphones and 30,030 UAH for the driver.


Don't miss interesting news

Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes

We are on Facebook We are on Instagram We are on Telegram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Articles & testsArticles
03.11.25
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
views
186
comments 0
Oppo A6 Pro (CPH2799)

Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.

10.12.25
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
views
6
comments 0
Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

We’ll tell you about the Logitech G29 gaming wheel for PC and PlayStation, as well as the 6-speed Driving Force Shifter add-on.


NewsNews
12.12.25 | 08.50
Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine   
Stax SR-1

Currently, the Ukrainian market offers current models from the Japanese manufacturer Stax with a brand guarantee and official support.

12.12.25 | 07.28
China require to put displays on power banks    
Ugreen Uno powerbank

Chinese authorities plan to mandate the production of devices with liquid crystal displays, and will also create mobile applications for remote status monitoring