Stax SR-1 electrostatic headphones go on sale in Ukraine

Currently, the Ukrainian market presents current models of the Japanese manufacturer Stax with a brand guarantee and official support. The devices themselves are positioned as a way to hear recordings as close as possible to the way they were created in the studio.

Technology that changed the industry

Stax fundamentally does not use standard dynamic radiators, on which most popular headphones are built. The company has been developing its electrostatic approach for decades and is considered one of the favorites of this direction. The first model SR-1 was released in 1960, and Stax immediately labeled it Earspeakers, emphasizing that its sound quality is closer to speaker systems. Over the past 65 years, the membranes have become even thinner, and the design has continued to improve.

Electrostatic models use an ultra-light film diaphragm held in an electric field. Such a membrane is tens of times thinner than a human hair, and its mass almost does not affect movement, due to which a cleaner and more accurate sound is obtained. In premium series, the membrane thickness reaches approximately three microns, which allows you to capture the smallest nuances of the recording.

Audio expert Julian Zarembovsky describes them as a tool that helps to understand the features of a particular label, remastering or studio work. According to him, Stax is chosen not only for analyzing the material, but also for a feeling of complete immersion, when the headphones cease to attract attention, leaving the listener face to face with the music.

Cost

Most Stax models are designed as stationary solutions intended for home use. To operate electrostatic headphones, a proprietary amplifier is required, which the company calls a driver. Even the basic versions are built on circuitry typical of audiophile equipment.

Stax SR-1 is currently available in Ukraine at a price of 16,380 UAH for headphones and 30,030 UAH for the driver.