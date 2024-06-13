Statistics: Diablo games have been played by over 100 million players

Diablo is rightfully considered one of the most popular and iconic game franchises.

The first part of the series was released in 1996, and since then, each new Diablo game has attracted a lot of attention from gamers. Over the years, the franchise has only become more popular. Blizzard reported that all parts of Diablo, including the fourth, which was released exactly one year ago, attracted more than 100 million players.

This figure does not reflect the number of copies sold, as various parts of Diablo have been heard in all kinds of promotions, and Diablo IV recently became available on the Xbox Game Pass service, where it caused a real sensation.

Blizzard has made no secret of its far-reaching plans for the Sanctuary universe, so there’s no doubt that Diablo has a long life ahead of it.

The developers thank gamers for joining in exterminating hordes of demons.

