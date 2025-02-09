Startup released a rugby ball-shaped attack drone. It is launched by throwing

Startup XDOWN introduced the PS Killer kamikaze drone with a “hand-launched” launch. XDOWN has developed a compact PS Killer strike drone that can be literally thrown towards the target. It is adapted for quick launch and works on the “throw and forget” principle, which makes it convenient for special forces.

What is known about the PS Killer

The drone is made in the shape of an American football ball

The launch is carried out manually, after which it opens the wings and propellers in the air in 2 seconds

Develops a speed of up to 250 km/h

Flight range – over 60 km

Focused on high-point strikes

The published images do not have optical systems, which raises doubts about the guidance methods. Also, remote control at 60 km requires powerful repeaters, which may indicate that the PS Killer operates as part of a “swarm” of drones.

If the claimed characteristics are confirmed, the PS Killer will become one of the fastest and most convenient kamikaze drones on the market, capable of working effectively in special operations.