Starlink Mobile V2 – direct 5G from smartphones via satellites

SpaceX is preparing to launch the next-generation Starlink Mobile V2 satellites. They are designed to directly connect ordinary smartphones to the satellite network without using ground base stations.

The list of service partner operators includes the Ukrainian Kyivstar.

Unlike the current Direct-to-Cell generation, which mainly supports messaging and basic data transfer, V2 is designed for extended functionality. It is expected to support voice calls, video calls, streaming, mobile applications and high-speed Internet access.

Satellite as a base station in space

The system will work with conventional LTE smartphones without additional equipment. The satellites actually play the role of a “cell tower in space” and are integrated into the operator infrastructure according to a model close to roaming. This will allow for communication in areas without terrestrial coverage.

According to SpaceX, V2 is equipped with new phased antenna arrays and specialized chips. This allows for the formation of thousands of communication beams simultaneously and increases throughput by approximately 20 times compared to the first generation.

The company claims that in most scenarios the service will provide a level of coverage close to terrestrial 5G networks. Users will be able to automatically switch between satellite and traditional mobile communications without losing connection.

Falcon 9 and Starship Launches

Satellites with Starlink Mobile support were previously launched into orbit by Falcon 9 rockets. The new generation is planned to be launched using Starship. After entering orbit, the devices will be connected to each other via laser channels to form global coverage.

Starlink Mobile is positioned as a complement to existing mobile networks. The service is designed for use in remote regions, in emergencies or infrastructure damage. The technology can also be used by emergency services.

The partner network includes operators from North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, including T-Mobile, entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Rogers, Telstra and Optus. The company notes that the list of partners will be expanded.