Starfield has already been played by more than 14 million users in 9 months21.06.24
Game Starfield, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, received mixed reviews after its release last year. Despite this, it was able to attract a significant number of players and the audience continues to grow. According to director Todd Howard in a recent interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, Starfield has surpassed 14 million players, up from 13 million at the end of last year. The game was released on September 6, 2023.
Recent updates to the game have brought tons of new features and improvements, and added more content. One of the most anticipated additions is the paid DLC Shattered Space, which is due out later this year.
Todd Howard also noted that the average game time for 14 million players is more than 40 hours per person. This indicates a high level of player involvement. Starfield is available on Xbox Series consoles and PC, and despite mixed reviews, continues to attract and hold the interest of gamers.
