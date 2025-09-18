Spotify will let to choose songs for free, without subscription18.09.25
Spotify has removed one of the key restrictions for free accounts: now users can search for and play specific tracks directly, and not just in random mode. The update has already begun to spread globally.
Previously, free listeners could only launch albums or playlists in shuffle mode, with a limit of six passes per hour. Now you can play a specific song directly, but with some restrictions: after starting one track, the player switches to random mode.
Spotify clarifies that there is a daily limit on direct playback for free accounts. After it is exceeded, the standard rule remains – no more than six passes per hour. Ad blocks will also be inserted between songs.
The company notes that the update will make the service more convenient and encourage users to share tracks on social networks. Previously, if you opened a link to a song without a Premium subscription, you couldn’t listen to it immediately.
Spotify also launched long-awaited support for lossless audio for Premium users. The company expects these changes to strengthen Spotify’s position in the market and reduce user churn to competitors like YouTube Music and Apple Music.
