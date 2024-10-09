Spotify will automatically save your offline music playlist

Spotify is launching a new feature called Offline Backup for Premium users that automatically saves tracks for offline listening. This function will help you not to be left without music in situations when the Internet suddenly disappears.

Spotify Offline Backup analyzes the queue of your next songs and recently listened tracks, creating a unique playlist for each user. This playlist will be populated with songs that are already cached on your device through frequent listening, and can grow as you listen to more music. The playlist will be able to be sorted by artists, moods or genres.

The new feature will be available for iOS and Android users this week, and will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the function to work correctly, you need to enable the “Access in offline mode” option in the traffic saving settings. There is no confirmed information about its availability in Ukraine yet.

Spotify launched a pilot program offering a new type of premium membership for children under 13, integrating them into the main Spotify application but with additional parental control features.Unlike the previous Spotify Kids software, the new option allows parents to control accounts your children’s recordings by controlling access to certain songs, artists and controlling the playback of content with explicit lyrics.

The main goal of this initiative is to expand the functionality of the app for children in the basic version, while maintaining safety and parental control. Spotify also hopes the decision will make it easier for parents, whose in-app recommendations reflect their children’s music preferences, and bring more clarity to annual reports like Spotify Wrapped.

The program is currently being tested as part of the Premium Family subscription in Denmark, New Zealand and Sweden. If the program is successfully implemented, it can be expanded to other regions. The trend reflects a trend among tech companies to increase parental controls to create a safe environment for children to use digital technology.