Spotify will automatically save your offline music playlist09.10.24
Spotify is launching a new feature called Offline Backup for Premium users that automatically saves tracks for offline listening. This function will help you not to be left without music in situations when the Internet suddenly disappears.
Spotify Offline Backup analyzes the queue of your next songs and recently listened tracks, creating a unique playlist for each user. This playlist will be populated with songs that are already cached on your device through frequent listening, and can grow as you listen to more music. The playlist will be able to be sorted by artists, moods or genres.
The new feature will be available for iOS and Android users this week, and will also support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For the function to work correctly, you need to enable the “Access in offline mode” option in the traffic saving settings. There is no confirmed information about its availability in Ukraine yet.
Spotify launched a pilot program offering a new type of premium membership for children under 13, integrating them into the main Spotify application but with additional parental control features.Unlike the previous Spotify Kids software, the new option allows parents to control accounts your children’s recordings by controlling access to certain songs, artists and controlling the playback of content with explicit lyrics.
The main goal of this initiative is to expand the functionality of the app for children in the basic version, while maintaining safety and parental control. Spotify also hopes the decision will make it easier for parents, whose in-app recommendations reflect their children’s music preferences, and bring more clarity to annual reports like Spotify Wrapped.
The program is currently being tested as part of the Premium Family subscription in Denmark, New Zealand and Sweden. If the program is successfully implemented, it can be expanded to other regions. The trend reflects a trend among tech companies to increase parental controls to create a safe environment for children to use digital technology.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
Almost immediately after testing two Baseus 20,000mAh 20W power banks, we got access to the 22W model. There are more differences than it seems
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
OpenAI Canvas is a new interface for code and creating texts in ChatGPTartificial intelligence development
Currently, ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers have beta access to Canvas. The interface will soon be available for Enterprise and Edu tariff users
Spotify will automatically save your offline music playlistinternet Spotify update
The Spotify Offline Backup playlist will be able to be sorted by artists, moods or genres.