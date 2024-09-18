Spotify will add parental controls for child users of the main app

Spotify has launched a pilot program offering a new type of premium membership for children under 13, integrating them into the main Spotify app but with additional parental control features. Unlike the previous Spotify Kids software, the new option allows parents to control their children’s accounts by regulating access to specific songs, artists and controlling the playback of content with explicit lyrics.

The main goal of this initiative is to expand the functionality of the app for children in the basic version, while maintaining safety and parental control. Spotify also hopes the decision will make it easier for parents, whose in-app recommendations reflect their children’s music preferences, and bring more clarity to annual reports like Spotify Wrapped.

The program is currently being tested as part of the Premium Family subscription in Denmark, New Zealand and Sweden. If the program is successfully implemented, it can be expanded to other regions. The trend reflects a trend among tech companies to increase parental controls to create a safe environment for children to use digital technology.