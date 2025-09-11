Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries11.09.25
Long-standing rumors about the introduction of Lossless audio in Spotify, which have already become a meme, have finally been confirmed. The streaming service has announced the launch of this feature in 50 regions for Premium users – and most importantly, at no additional cost.
Technical features
According to the company’s official announcement, Premium subscribers will receive a notification in the application as soon as the new option becomes available in their region. Lossless compression is implemented in the FLAC 24-bit/44.1 kHz format.
Lossless is supported on smartphones and tablets, PCs, as well as on many devices that support Spotify Connect. Among them are Sony, Bose, Samsung, Sennheiser, Denon, Marantz, Bluesound and Yamaha. Support for Sonos and Amazon devices will appear next month.
The company recommends playing Lossless primarily over Wi-Fi, using wired headphones or speakers. The reason is simple: Bluetooth does not yet provide enough bandwidth to transmit a compressed audio stream, so the signal is additionally compressed.
Another limitation is related to the size of FLAC files – they are much larger than in the standard format, which can lead to longer download times and increased caching time on devices.
How to enable Lossless in Spotify
Enabling the new feature is done through the usual quality settings: Profile → Settings and privacy → Media quality.
There you can select Lossless separately for each mode Wi-Fi, mobile network, and so on. In this case, you will have to enable it on each device where you need lossless audio playback. During playback, a mark will appear on the screen indicating that the maximum quality is used.
The gradual rollout of the feature will continue until October. Users in Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, the United States and the United Kingdom have already started to receive access to Lossless.
Thus, Spotify has finally caught up with competitors like Tidal, Qobuz and Apple Music, which have long offered Lossless, and did so without an additional fee, which could become a strong argument for maintaining and expanding the Premium subscriber base.
Comparing Spotify Lossless with Tidal and Apple Music
Spotify Lossless
-
Format: FLAC 24 bit / 44.1 kHz (CD quality).
-
Bitrate: about 1.4 Mbps (5–10 times higher than regular Spotify Premium with OGG ~320 kbps).
-
Devices: smartphones, PCs, Spotify Connect (Sonos and Amazon support coming later).
-
Limitations:
-
no Hi-Res above 44.1 kHz;
-
Bluetooth does not transmit Lossless (only via wire or Wi-Fi).
-
-
Price: included in Premium (no extra charge).
Tidal HiFi / HiFi Plus
-
Formats:
-
HiFi: FLAC 16 bit / 44.1 kHz (CD quality).
-
HiFi Plus: FLAC up to 24 bit / 192 kHz + MQA (proprietary format, compressed Hi-Res).
-
-
Bitrate:
-
HiFi — up to ~1.4 Mbps.
-
HiFi Plus — up to ~9 Mbps (Hi-Res FLAC).
-
-
Features:
-
Many tracks in Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio</strong.
-
Strong emphasis on Hi-Res.
-
-
Price: more expensive than standard subscriptions (HiFi Plus is the most complete version)
Apple Music Lossless
-
Formats:
-
Lossless: ALAC 16 bit / 44.1 kHz.
-
Hi-Res Lossless: ALAC up to 24 bit / 192 kHz.
-
-
Bitrate: from ~1.4 to ~9 Mbps.
-
Features:
-
Support Dolby Atmos (Spatial Audio).
-
Works on all Apple devices.
-
Hi-Res requires external DAC (wired).
-
-
Price: included in standard subscription (no extra charge).
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries audio Spotify
Spotify has announced the launch of this feature in 50 regions for Premium users – and most importantly, at no additional cost.
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker IFA projector
Anker has announced its new flagship product – the Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro, which combines a high-end laser projector and a full-fledged audio system
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker
Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature
Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid
Mercedes-Benz GLC gets fully electric version
Three versions of the new Apple Watch smartwatch introduced
Anker Soundcore Work – AI voice recorder for transcribing and summarizing interviews
Apple iPhone Air – company’s thinnest and toughest smartphone?
The new Lenovo Legion Go 2 console has AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme and a 144 Hz OLED display