Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025    

Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 202503.02.26
Spotify said it paid out more than $11 billion in royalties to rights holders in 2025, up $1 billion from the year before. The company estimates that this amount accounts for about 30% of all revenue in the global recording industry.
Spotify clarifies that it is paying rights holders, not artists directly. The money goes to labels, distributors, publishers and other rights holders, and the share that artists ultimately receive depends on the terms of their contracts. For major labels, artists typically receive about 15% of royalties, while independent labels often offer 50% or more.
According to the service’s internal data, about half of all payments in 2025 went to independent artists and labels. This category includes both DIY artists and so-called ghost artists – profiles without a public identity, under which mostly background or playlist-oriented content is published. It also includes library music created for use as a background in playlists, videos and other media, rather than for a classic release with a separate fan base.
Spotify also said that in 2025, more than 12,500 artists earned more than $100,000 in royalties on the platform. For comparison, in 2024, there were about 10,000 of them. The company emphasizes that this is more than the number of artists represented in retail music stores during the peak of CD sales, but there is no independent confirmation of these estimates.
At the same time, the service reminds that royalties are distributed to a limited pool of revenue. The faster the total number of listenings grows without a corresponding increase in revenue, the lower the payout per play becomes. Spotify keeps about 30% of the platform’s revenue, and tracks with fewer than 1,000 listenings do not bring any payouts at all.
Separately, the company announced upcoming changes aimed at combating fraud, fake profiles and spam content. Spotify acknowledges that artificial intelligence tools are increasingly being used to mass upload low-quality music and plans to update its artist verification system. The service also promises to strengthen the role of curatorial work in forming recommendations.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Poco M8 Pro 5G immediately catches the eye with its size and the manufacturer’s desire to offer more than you’d typically expect from a device in this price range. It’s not just another mid-range device.
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025 business music service Spotify
Spotify announced that it paid over $11 billion in royalties to copyright holders in 2025 – $1 billion more than the year before.
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine Elon Musk events in Ukraine SpaceX war
In response to a new threat, Ukraine is introducing additional authorization for Starlink satellite system terminals
Spotify paid musicians $11 billion in royalties in 2025
Starlink must undergo authorization in Ukraine
Google Chrome will use artificial intelligence to automate usage
Moto G77 and Moto G67 are mid-range smartphones with 120Hz AMOLED displays and 108MP cameras
Kyivstar plans to buy Tabletki.ua service
Doom launched on wireless headphones
Samsung has developed technology to hide content on the screen
NexPhone runs on Android, Linux and Windows 11 at once
Top 20 most popular websites in Ukraine
Razer will allow to configure devices via a browser
Nissan Ariya EV gets solar panels on the roof