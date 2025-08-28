Spotify has added private messaging to the app

Spotify continues to actively update its service, and now it has an unexpected private messaging feature. The company explains the innovation by the fact that users wanted their own space to share music, podcasts and audiobooks with friends and loved ones. For artists, this can become an additional tool for attracting an audience.

The feature will begin to be implemented this week in smartphone applications and will be available to both paid and free users aged 16 and over in a number of regions. Chats can be found through the profile menu, and the system is provided with the ability to reject or block unwanted messages, as well as completely turn them off in the settings.

At the same time, Spotify emphasizes that the new chats should not replace the usual ways to share music via Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, but only complement them. It is not yet clear whether artists will be able to communicate directly with listeners. It was previously reported that the company is considering launching a premium subscription with exclusive content and enhanced interaction between artists and fans, reminiscent of the Asian model of services like Weverse.