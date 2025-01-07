S&P Global Mobility forecast: electric vehicle sales will grow by 30% in 2025

Analysts at SP Global Mobility predict that electric vehicle sales will grow by 29.9% in 2025 to 15.1 million units, up from 11.6 million in 2024. The market share of battery models will increase from 13.2% to 16.7%.

The share of electric vehicles will increase by 36%, reaching 11.2%. In China, growth is forecast at 19.7%, reaching 29.7% of the market. In Central and Western Europe, a 43.4% increase is expected, bringing the share of electric cars to 20.4%.

Experts emphasize that despite the growth, the sector will face challenges, including a lack of charging infrastructure, grid constraints, battery supply chain issues, trade barriers and the need for government support for the transition to electricity. Political factors can also affect the electric vehicle market.