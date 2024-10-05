South Korea released the Papidrone-800 kamikaze drone with a cardboard body05.10.24
At the KADEX 2024 exhibition, Korean startup Peach presented a unique Papidrone-800 drone made of cardboard. The drone is designed according to the “flying wing” scheme and demonstrates excellent characteristics for such a non-standard material. It can reach a maximum speed of up to 100 km/h and fly a distance of up to 50 km or stay in the air for about 20 minutes. The Papidrone-800 communication system covers 20 km.
Although the drone is initially billed as multi-purpose, including reconnaissance capabilities, its design and technical parameters could make it particularly effective as a kamikaze drone. With a weight of 1 kg, it can carry a combat load of up to 0.5 kg, which corresponds to the weight of, for example, a hand grenade. The drone can withstand winds of up to 10 m/s, which meets the standards for civilian drones, and has an IPX3 level of moisture protection, which allows it to operate even in rain.
The design of the drone is partially reinforced with carbon elements, the compartment for equipment is made of foam, and some metal parts ensure reliable control. Despite the simplicity of the materials and the minimal amount of electronics, the Papidrone-800 is a promising and economical solution for military tasks such as reconnaissance and target strikes.
