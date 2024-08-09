Sony’s PlayStation VR2 can now run PC games via a proprietary adapter for $6009.08.24
Sony PlayStation VR2 now officially supports personal computers, which opens up new possibilities for gamers. To use the headset with a computer, you need a special adapter, which can be purchased in foreign stores at a price of 60 dollars. Additionally, you need to install the PlayStation VR2 App, available for download on Steam.
With this update, PlayStation VR2 owners have gained access to Steam’s huge library, which includes thousands of VR games such as Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR. However, not all headset features are available on PC. Some important features like HDR, gaze tracking, adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are not yet supported on PCs. Although Sony does not exclude the possibility of their implementation in the future, at the moment there is no concrete information about the company’s plans in this direction.
The Sony PlayStation VR2 was released in early 2023 and offers impressive specifications: a resolution of 2000×2040 pixels for each eye, a viewing angle of 110 ° and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The headset connects via a USB Type-C cable, and the MSRP starts at $550.
