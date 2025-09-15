Sony Xperia 10 VII has Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and a Google Pixel style camera15.09.25
Sony has officially introduced the Xperia 10 VII, a new mid-range smartphone that has received an updated design and a number of technical improvements compared to the previous model. The main external difference is the horizontal camera module, made in the style of Google Pixel, as well as a button for quick camera launch.
The Sony Xperia 10 VII is equipped with a main dual camera. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony Exmor RS sensor with increased light sensitivity, support for phase detection autofocus across the entire frame area and HDR mode. The second module is a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a viewing angle of 120 degrees. An 8-megapixel front camera is used for selfies. A separate hardware button allows you to instantly turn on the camera and take a picture even when the screen is locked.
The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, complemented by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 2 TB using a microSD card. The 5,000 mAh battery supports fast charging. The device runs Android 15 and will receive operating system updates for four years and security updates for six.
Additional features include stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, IP65/68 housing protection, and support for Circle to Search and Google Gemini.
The Xperia 10 VII is 8.3 mm thick and weighs 168 g. The model will be available in three color options. The cost of the smartphone in Europe is set at 449 euros. Pre-orders are already open, and sales are scheduled to start on September 19, 2025.
