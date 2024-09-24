Sony will release the PlayStation 5 Pro in a retro style for the 30th anniversary of the console brand24.09.24
Sony has announced the release of a special PlayStation 5 retro collection dedicated to the brand’s 30th anniversary, which has already attracted the attention of fans with its classic design and limited edition. In this collection, the company decided to reproduce the style of the original PlayStation – the console and accessories are made in the gray color of the first model, and are also decorated with the company’s multi-colored logo, which evokes nostalgia in those who grew up with it.
One of the centerpieces of the anniversary series was the PlayStation 5 Pro, which comes with a set of accessories. The package includes the console itself, two controllers, a charging station, a stand for the console, a decorative sticker and a cover for the version with a disk drive. All elements of the set are made in a classic retro design, which makes the collection especially valuable for fans.
Pre-orders for products from the anniversary series will begin on September 26, but Sony has not yet revealed the prices of these exclusive items. It is important that the circulation will be strictly limited – only 12,300 copies of the PlayStation 5 Pro console from this collection will be released to the market.
This announcement came shortly after the presentation of the updated version of the PlayStation 5 Pro, which caused a heated discussion in the gaming community.
In this collection, Sony decided to recreate the style of the original PlayStation – the console and accessories are made in the iconic gray color of the first model
