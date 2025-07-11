Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones go on sale in Ukraine

Sony has announced the start of sales of the WH-1000XM6 flagship wireless headphones in Ukraine. This is a continuation of the popular series with active noise cancellation, which received a new processor, redesigned design and support for modern audio technologies.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 adapt to the environment in real time, adjusting the ANC level depending on the location and activity of the user.

New speakers improve vocals and bass reproduction, and DSEE Extreme and Edge-AI technologies restore details in compressed audio. The Samsung DeX function and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema for surround sound in videos are supported.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Specifications

QN3 Noise Cancelling Processor: 7x faster than the previous model (QN1)

12 microphones: 6 on each earcup for precise adaptation to the noise environment

Battery life: Up to 30 hours with ANC, fast charging (3 min = 3 hours of listening via USB-PD)

Support: Hi-Res Audio Wireless, LDAC, DSEE Extreme, Edge-AI

Smart features: Scene-based Listening, LE Audio, Auracast, multipoint connection

Design: updated headband, foldable body, touch control

Call quality: Precise Voice Pickup technology and 6 microphones with AI-focusing on voice

Ecology: recycled plastic, biodegradable packaging

The headphones are available in three colors: black, silver and dark blue. Pre-orders at a promotional price will start on July 10 on the website www.sonycentre.com.ua and from official partners. The recommended retail price after the start of sales is about 20,000 UAH.