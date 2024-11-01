Sony shut down Firewalk Studios, which developed the failed Concord game01.11.24
Firewalk Studios’ massively multiplayer shooter Concord was a major disappointment for gamers and one of the most high-profile gaming flops of the year. Expectations for the project were high given Sony’s heavy investment and marketing campaign. However, amid strong competition in the market, Concord failed to attract an audience: players were dissatisfied with the character design, monotonous maps and lack of unique ideas. Two weeks after the launch of the server, the games were closed.
Rumors appeared on the network about a possible version of Concord in the free-to-play format, which was supported by changes in the project files on the Steam platform. But amid news of the closure of Firewalk Studios, it became clear that there would be no reboot. The head of Sony’s gaming division, Hermann Hulst, confirmed the final closure and thanked the team for their work, noting that despite the efforts, the project did not achieve the desired popularity.
Sony also announced the closure of the studio Neon Koi, which worked on the mobile action game, whose details remain unknown at this time. At the same time, the management plans to transfer some employees of both studios to other internal divisions in order to retain their experience and skills.
