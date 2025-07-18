Sony RX1R III – pocket camera with 61 megapixel Exmor R sensor for $510018.07.25
After nearly a decade of waiting, Sony has officially announced the RX1R III, a new addition to its full-frame compact camera lineup. The device features a 61-megapixel Exmor R sensor, a BIONZ XR processor, and an AI-powered autofocus system that can track faces, heads, bodies, animals, and even vehicles.
Main Features of Sony RX1R III
The camera is equipped with a fixed ZEISS Sonnar T* 35 mm F2 lens, which received support for Step Crop technology. It allows you to digitally switch between equivalent focal lengths of 35, 50 and 70 mm without changing the lens. This makes the RX1R III a versatile tool – for street photography, portraits or travel photography.
The new product supports 4K video recording, is equipped with an XGA OLED electronic viewfinder with 0.7× magnification, an improved battery (up to 300 frames on a single charge), and a moisture-resistant magnesium alloy body. The screen is fixed, and the overall design is minimalistic, in the spirit of previous models.
For whom the Sony RX1R III
The camera weighs around 500 grams, making it a portable alternative to larger systems without sacrificing quality. The RX1R III is not so much competing with smartphones as it is filling a niche of compact but powerful standalone cameras for professionals and enthusiasts.
Sony is betting on the idea of a “pocket studio” without compromises – and this offer will most likely be aimed at users willing to pay for maximum performance in a minimal body.
