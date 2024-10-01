Sony released a collection of panels for the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense gamepad in a new color

Sony has introduced new panels for the DualSense controller and PlayStation 5 consoles. The main feature of the Chroma collection is the ability of the panels and gamepad to change color depending on the viewing angle, creating an iridescent effect.

The collection features three variations: Chroma Pearl, Chroma Indigo and Chroma Teal. All of them will be available for both PlayStation 5 panels and DualSense gamepads. Pre-orders for the Chroma Collection will begin on October 3, 2024. Chroma Pearl and Chroma Indigo will go on sale on November 7, 2024, and Chroma Teal accessories will go on sale on January 23, 2025.



In addition, Sony announced the release of a special PlayStation 5 retro collection dedicated to the brand’s 30th anniversary, which has already attracted the attention of fans with its classic design and limited edition. In this collection, the company decided to reproduce the style of the original PlayStation – the console and accessories are made in the gray color of the first model, and are also decorated with the company’s multi-colored logo, which evokes nostalgia in those who grew up with it.

One of the centerpieces of the anniversary series was the PlayStation 5 Pro, which comes with a set of accessories. The package includes the console itself, two controllers, a charging station, a stand for the console, a decorative sticker and a cover for the version with a disk drive. All elements of the set are made in a classic retro design, which makes the collection especially valuable for fans.

Orders for products from the anniversary series will begin on September 26, but Sony has not yet revealed the prices of these exclusive items. It is important that the circulation will be strictly limited – only 12,300 copies of the PlayStation 5 Pro console from this collection will be released to the market.

This announcement came shortly after the presentation of the updated version of the PlayStation 5 Pro, which caused a heated discussion in the gaming community.