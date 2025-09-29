Sony Pulse Elevate – wireless gaming speakers

Sony introduced the new Pulse Elevate wireless desktop speakers, which became the first solutions of this format in the line of PlayStation audio accessories. The display of the new product took place during the State of Play presentation, and the start of sales is planned for 2026.

Sony Pulse Elevate features studio planar magnetic drivers and built-in subwoofers. When connected to PS5, the speakers support Tempest 3D AudioTech technology, which allows you to convey spacious effects in games.

The right speaker is equipped with a built-in microphone and a noise reduction system based on artificial intelligence, which automatically eliminates background noise. This allows you to use voice chat without having to put on a headset.

The model operates both with an integrated battery and through desktop docking stations. Players can adjust the equalizer, volume, bass tone and microphone parameters directly in the PS5 or PC menu.

To connect, the company uses PlayStation Link technology with minimal delay and support for lossless sound. The speakers are compatible with PS5, PC, Mac and PlayStation Portal, and are also equipped with Bluetooth, which allows you to instantly connect a smartphone or other device to create music and sounds.

There are two design options available for sale – Midnight Black and White. The white version will be available in limited editions at the official PlayStation Store and other retailers.