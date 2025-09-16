Sony PlayStation Family – mobile app for child control16.09.25
Sony has announced a new mobile service, the PlayStation Family App, which is now available for iOS and Android devices. The program is designed for parents and provides additional tools for controlling children’s gaming activity on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.
According to the company, this is a separate parental control tool with a wide range of functions. The program has step-by-step instructions for creating a child’s PlayStation account, as well as a real-time notification system about what the child is playing. Parents can immediately approve or reject requests to extend the game time.
Through the PlayStation Family App, you can set restrictions on access to certain games, as well as send messages directly to the child’s profile interface. For convenience, weekly reports are provided, which display the duration of game sessions and other statistics, allowing you to quickly adjust settings.
In addition, the application implements financial tools: replenishing the balance of the child’s account, monitoring the balance of funds and setting a monthly spending limit. To regulate access to content, age profiles with automatic filters are provided, which can be changed manually by opening or closing access to materials in the PlayStation Store.
Sony also said that it will gradually expand the capabilities of the program. The PlayStation Family App is already available for download in most regions.
