Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is presented: improved RTX, a more powerful processor and 2 TB of built-in memory
Sony announced the first details about the new PlayStation 5 Pro game console, which will go on sale in November this year. The main update of the device was a more powerful single-chip system from AMD and an increase in the performance of the graphics subsystem.
PlayStation 5 Pro received 67% more computing units (CU) than the standard PS5, resulting in a 45% increase in performance. Special attention has been paid to improving the performance of ray tracing, and the bandwidth of GDDR6 memory has increased by 28%, which provides more stable operation in high-graphics games.
One of the key innovations was the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution image scaling technology, based on machine learning algorithms. It is designed to improve image quality and frame rate, especially in games with intense graphics.
Externally, the PS5 Pro console resembles a more compact version of the PlayStation five, but lacks a Blu-ray drive, which can be purchased separately. The console also received support for Wi-Fi 7 and is equipped with a built-in SSD of 2 TB, which will increase the speed of downloading games and programs.
Official sales of the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will begin on November 7, and in Europe the console will be available at a price of €799.99. More detailed specifications will be released by Sony in the near future.
