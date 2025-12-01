  

Sony LYTIA 901 is the company’s first 200-megapixel smartphone sensor

01.12.25

Sony Lytia LYT-900 camea smartphone module

 

Sony has unveiled its first 200-megapixel smartphone sensor, the LYTIA 901. The sensor has a 1/1.12-inch format and a pixel size of 0.7 micrometers. Mass production of this model begins in November.

 

For comparison, the Samsung Isocell HP2 sensor found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra also has a 200-megapixel resolution, but is smaller at 1/1.3 inches and has 0.6 micrometer pixels.

 

Sony LYTIA 901 smartphone camera sensor parameters

 

The LYTIA 901 uses a Quad-Quad Bayer Coding scheme, which combines sixteen adjacent pixels into a single one. This principle allows for higher sensitivity, which is especially noticeable when shooting at night or in low light conditions.

 

The sensor also features a built-in AI-based image processing algorithm. According to Sony, it helps render fine details more accurately and supports 4K video recording at up to 30 frames per second with 4x zoom.

 

Furthermore, the new camera features DCG-HDR and Fine12bit ADC technologies, which expand the dynamic range, while the HF-HDR system is designed to reduce highlights and shadows, delivering a performance level of over 100 dB.


01.12.25 | 10.24
