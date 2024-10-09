Sony LinkBuds is the first Bluetooth speaker series with wireless charging and IPX4 protection09.10.24
Sony has released its first Bluetooth speaker from the LinkBuds line called the LinkBuds Portable Wireless Speaker. The device is available in two colors and can work up to 25 hours without charging.
The speaker is equipped with a tweeter and an X-Balanced woofer. If you connect a second of the same column, they are synchronized to create stereo sound. Speakers are controlled through the Sound Connect program.
The Sony LinkBuds also comes with a charging station that turns it into a wired speaker. It is protected against water according to the IPX4 standard, which makes it resistant to splashes. The LinkBuds Portable Wireless Speaker is now on sale for $179.
In spring Sony introduced Bravia Theater U, a new $300 neck-worn speaker designed specifically for gaming and watching TV.
The Bravia Theater U has 360-degree sound with bass, but lacks full 3D sound isolation. The novelty works from a battery for up to 12 hours, supports Dolby Atmos. Unlike its predecessors, it allows you to connect the devices of two users to one TV at the same time.
The speaker has dimensions of 235x48x178 millimeters, weighs 268 grams and has IPX4 protection against water and dust. A 5 W charger is used for charging.
