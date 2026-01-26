Sony LinkBuds Clip Open – clip Bluetooth headphones with IPX4 protection   

Sony LinkBuds Clip Open – clip Bluetooth headphones with IPX4 protection26.01.26
Sony has released LinkBuds Clip Open, which have a clip-on mount that allows you to fix the earphone outside the ear without blocking the ear canal.
This format makes the model convenient for walking around the city, playing sports and working in the office. The headphones support a 10-band equalizer in the Sony Sound Connect program, and also offer three preset modes for different types of audio content.
A flexible C-shaped earhook is responsible for comfort, which adjusts to the shape of the ear and provides a stable fit even during prolonged wear. The model is available in four colors: black, gray, green and lavender.
Sony LinkBuds Clip Open Headphones Features
Sony LinkBuds Clip Open feature Sony’s proprietary sound enhancement technologies, including DSEE and AI-based voice processing algorithms. To improve the clarity of conversations, a bone conduction sensor is used, which helps separate speech from background noise. The LinkBuds Clip Open battery life is up to 9 hours on a single charge, and the charging case adds up to 28 hours. The headphones are also protected from dust and water according to the IPX4 standard.
Sony LinkBuds Clip Open are already on sale in the US, Canada, UK and EU countries at a price of $230, £180 and €200 respectively.
