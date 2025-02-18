Sony has sold 75 million PlayStation 5 consoles

Sony has released its financial report for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, in which it reported that the total number of PlayStation 5 consoles shipped reached 75 million units. Between October and December 2024, 9.5 million units were shipped.

Total sales of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 increased, reaching 95.9 million copies. This is 6.2 million more than in the same period a year earlier. However, sales of games from independent developers decreased by 4.6 million copies, amounting to 16.2 million. Digital versions of games remain popular – they accounted for 74% of all sales, although this figure decreased by three percentage points.

The decline in sales of games from major publishers coincides with the success of third-party releases, including Black Myth: Wukong and the Silent Hill 2 remake, which have captured the attention of audiences in the second half of 2024.

Sony also noted an increase in the number of active users of the PlayStation Network. The number of monthly users of the service increased to 129 million compared to 123 million in the previous fiscal year.