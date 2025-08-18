Sony has finally left russia

Sony has finally stopped operating in russia and liquidated its local representative office. According to Russian media, the company’s activities were officially terminated on August 11, 2025, almost 18 years after entering the market.

The application for liquidation of the business in russia was submitted to the Federal Tax Service on October 10, 2024. An attempt to curtail operations was also made in 2023, but then the Japanese corporation was refused.

The decision to withdraw from the russian market was made shortly after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Even then, Sony stopped the supply of game consoles and the operation of the PlayStation Store, and in the following years it was engaged in the sale of warehouse residues.

In addition to closing the gaming direction, the company stopped the distribution of films and the operation of the Sony Music division. In February 2024, the closure of branded stores began.

It is worth noting separately that since the beginning of the invasion, Sony has been providing Ukrainians with a free PlayStation Plus subscription, but this promotion ended at the end of last year.