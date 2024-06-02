Sony has announced PlayStation VR2 and PC compatibility via a new adapter02.06.24
In February, Sony announced the expansion of support for the PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset for use on personal computers. Initially, this headset was designed exclusively to work with the PlayStation 5 game console. However, low sales of the device prompted the company to expand the potential audience.
Sony said that the ability to use the PlayStation . VR2 on PC will arrive before the end of this year. To connect the headset to a PC, you will need a special adapter that has already been certified by the South Korean agency RRA (National Radio Research Agency). This indicates a quick official approval. Sony is expected to make an official announcement about PC support at one of its upcoming gaming events.
Previously, some enthusiasts have already conducted experiments on connecting the PlayStation VR2 to a PC using the VirtualLink interface. However, official support from Sony promises more stable and convenient use of the headset with personal computers.
We will remind that PlayStation VR2 went on sale at the beginning of last year. The headset offers an image with a resolution of 2000×2040 pixels for each eye, a field of view of 110 °, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and is connected via a USB Type-C cable. The PS VR2 has a suggested retail price of around $550, which is more expensive than the PlayStation 5 console itself.
