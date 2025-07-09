Sony Bravia projectors support 4K and 120 FPS

Sony has announced two new premium projectors – Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100ES) and Bravia Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES). Both devices are aimed at home theaters and users who value high image quality when watching videos and playing games.

The younger model is equipped with 0.61-inch SXRD panels with native 4K resolution (3840×2160). The laser light source provides brightness up to 2200 lumens. HDR10, HLG technologies are supported, as well as Sony’s proprietary image processing algorithms: XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR TRILUMINOS Pro and XR Clear Image.

The projector supports 4K video output at up to 120 frames per second, two HDMI 2.1 ports, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and provides an input lag of only 12 ms, which makes the device suitable for gaming. The model costs $7,585.

Sony Bravia Projector 9 Specifications

The older version has increased brightness – up to 3,400 lumens, as well as an improved optical unit. It uses the same 0.61-inch SXRD display, but an ACF (Advanced Crisp-Focused) lens with a 70 mm aspherical element and a floating focus system has been added.

The projector also features Live Colour Enhancer technology, which improves colour reproduction without oversaturation, especially in brightly lit rooms. The zoom ratio has been increased to 2.1x, and the lens shift range is ±85% vertically and ±36% horizontally. The stated price is around $19,839.

Compatibility and availability

Both models support integration with popular smart home systems, including Control4, Crestron, Savant and AMX. Thanks to the high refresh rate and low latency, the devices are also suitable for gaming.

So far, the projectors are only available in the Indian market, but their release in other regions is expected in the near future.