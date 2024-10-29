Sniper Elite: Resistance will be released in January 2025 on consoles and PC29.10.24
The company Rebellion has announced the release date of its new game from the Sniper Elite series – “Sniper Elite: Resistance”. The release will take place on January 25, 2025. The action of the game unfolds in parallel with the events of “Sniper Elite 5” in occupied France during the Second World War. Players will assume the role of agent Harry Hawker, who discovers a German project to create a superweapon and teams up with the French Resistance to destroy it.
“Sniper Elite: Resistance” will offer a traditional combination of sniper shooting mechanics, stealth and third-person tactical combat. Players will have to carry out missions far from the front line, and accurate shots will be accompanied by an X-ray camera that shows hits from different angles. The game will implement advanced shooting physics, as well as authentic weapons from the Second World War.
The campaign will be available for both single-player and co-op play, and will feature intense multiplayer modes, including the fan-favorite Invasion mode.
The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store). Also, “Sniper Elite: Resistance” will be available from the first day in the Game Pass service.
