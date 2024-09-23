Snapchat Spectacles 5 AR glasses with increased resolution and viewing angle are only available to developers23.09.24
Snapchat introduced a new version of its augmented reality glasses – Spectacles 5, which received significant improvements compared to the previous model. One of the main innovations was an increased viewing angle – now it is 46 ° diagonally, which is significantly higher than 26.3 ° in the previous generation. The glasses have also received an improved resolution, which now reaches 37 pixels per degree, which is 25% more than its predecessors, improving the detail of the objects displayed.
However, these improvements were reflected in the weight of the device – the Spectacles 5 weigh 226 grams, which is twice the weight of the fourth model, which was 134 grams. At the same time, the battery began to work longer: the battery life increased from 30 to 45 minutes.
Two sets of Qualcomm chips are used inside the glasses, which optimize load distribution and reduce power consumption. Titanium steam chambers are used to cool the system. Built-in technologies such as Snap OS and Snap Spatial Engine provide a low latency of 13 milliseconds, which makes the display of virtual 3D elements almost instantaneous and very smooth.
Spectacles 5 is currently only available to developers participating in a special $99 per month subscription program. The glasses are not yet available for general consumers, as the product is intended mainly for the development and testing of new AR applications.
Through partnerships with Lego, ILM Immersive, Niantic and Wabisabi Games, Snapchat is preparing unique AR experiences, including virtual Lego sets and games, but these innovations remain inaccessible to most users.
