Snapchat is now available on Apple Watch09.06.25
Snap has introduced the Snapchat app for the Apple Watch, expanding access to the messenger on devices with watchOS. Now watch owners will be able to view and respond to messages directly from the screen of the wearable gadget, without resorting to a smartphone.
All standard text input methods are available on the Apple Watch: a built-in keyboard, the Scribble function, which allows you to enter letters with your finger, as well as voice dictation. In addition, sending emojis is supported – just like in other popular messengers for Apple watches.
Snap notes that it strives to make Snapchat convenient on all devices, including wearable electronics. This statement was made against the background of the fact that in recent years many large services – including Slack, Facebook Messenger, Uber and Lyft – have abandoned support for the Apple Watch due to high costs and limited demand.
The release of the watch app continues the course for updating Snapchat, which began in 2024. The platform then introduced a redesigned design called Simple Snapchat and introduced AI-powered features. The updated interface includes three main tabs: Chat, Camera, and For You.
- The Chat tab combines features like Pin Map, Stories, and private chats, making them easier to access.
- The For You tab uses a new recommendation system that shows videos from friends and offers personalized content recommendations.
One of the main innovations was the appearance of a new AI lens called Grandparents, which allows users to see what they will look like when they are old. This lens is available through the Camera tab.
In addition, Snapchat has added an AI Memories feature that presents memories in full screen mode, creating collages and video mixes.
Snapchat+ subscribers have access to AI Snaps, powered by My Selfie technology, allowing users to create unique AI avatars based on their own images.
