SMS via Starlink: Kyivstar tested satellite communication14.08.25
The first test of Starlink Direct to Cell technology took place in Zhytomyr region with the participation of the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the CEO of Kyivstar Oleksandr Komarov. During the test, they exchanged messages directly from smartphones, without antennas and special terminals.
Ukraine became the first country in Europe and one of the first in the world to launch this system. It allows you to send messages even where there is no mobile network coverage – in the mountains, during power outages or emergencies. To work, you only need a smartphone with 4G support and a Kyivstar SIM card.
The service is currently undergoing beta testing. The full launch of all subscribers is planned for the fall of 2025. The company’s engineers will continue field tests throughout the country, checking the transmission of messages and mobile data in real conditions. In parallel, negotiations are underway with smartphone manufacturers about software updates, and support for messengers such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Telegram is planned in the future.
Earlier, Kyivstar announced the acquisition of 97% of the corporate rights of the Uklon service for online car ordering. The transaction amount was $155.2 million. Kyivstar and Uklon will continue to operate as separate companies. According to the CEO of Uklon, the entire team will remain in full force, and he will continue to lead the company. The business will be focused on developing services both in Ukraine and in international markets.
This is one of the largest deals in the Ukrainian IT sector in recent times, which is of strategic importance for Kyivstar in the development of digital services. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but it is part of the general investment policy of the VEON group, which plans to invest $1 billion in digital technologies in Ukraine during 2023-2027.
The purchase of Uklon allows Kyivstar to expand the list of its services beyond mobile communications and the Internet, integrating car ordering, delivery and advertising services (Uklon Ads). The service operates in 27 cities in Ukraine, as well as in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Uklon fulfills over 10 million orders every month, and the number of drivers using the platform exceeds 100,000.
