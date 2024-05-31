Smartphone with E-Ink display Bigme Hibreak received a MediaTek processor

The Bigme company announced a line of Hibreak smartphones, the difference of which is a color E-Ink display.

The basic version of the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6765 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory and runs on the Android 11 operating system.

The top model received a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of built-in memory and the Android 14 operating system. Both models support 4G LTE.

Other specifications of these devices have not been revealed yet. The release date and price of the novelties also remain unknown, but according to rumors, the gadgets may debut on the market in late 2024 or early 2025.

Details about the autonomy that was achieved are not revealed. But you have to think that you can count on at least a few days.